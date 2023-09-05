“The following is sponsored content from Grayscale”

Crypto currency, even though it’s in the news a lot, many of us just don’t know much about it. A Pew Research Center survey found we have extreme feelings, either we don’t trust it or others surveyed said crypto is the wave of the future. We have one of the leading experts in the field joining us to give us a better understanding of crypto as a currency and as an investment. Michael Sonnenshein, is the CEO of Grayscale, the largest crypto asset manager in the world.

grayscale.com