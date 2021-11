SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - Prisma Health and UnitedHeathcare were unable to come to a contact agreement, which means Prisma Health will be out of network for UnitedHealthcare users beginning in 2022.

According to Prisma Health's website, they offered United Healthcare a number of options that provide access to Prisma Health's organization at reimbursement rates that reflect the costs of providing medical care, but they were unable to come to an agreement.