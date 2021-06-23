Derek Hough Helping Pets Find A Forever Home

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

“The following is sponsored content from A-1 BROADCAST

Derek Hough is best known for showing his passion on the dance floor on shows like Dancing with the Stars, where his team won a record six times. But dancer, choreographer, actor and singer Derek Hough is also passionate about helping find homes for shelter pets which is why the superstar is teaming up with Purina One for its 28-day challenge to help adoptable pets find their forever homes and help raise money for the Petfinder Foundation.

For More Information, visit www.PurinaONE.com/AdoptablePets

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store
living upstate