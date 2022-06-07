“The following is sponsored content from Amazon”



June marks the beginning of hurricane season and weather experts are predicting 14 to 21 named storms in the coming months. With that grim forecast, Amazon is working with a growing list of humanitarian partners to double its response capabilities at its global disaster relief hub in Atlanta. Just how big of a response? To start, one million items for those in need and more!

Save the Children, the National leader in protecting children in emergencies, is one of the partners.

Joining us to share what goes into an effort this big and how things work when disaster strikes are Abe Diaz, Disaster Relief Lead at Amazon and Aren Koenig, Lead Associate, Humanitarian Response and U.S. Emergencies at Save the Children.

www.aboutamazon.com