

Are you are looking for something adventurous to do on a weekend getaway or thinking of fun options for spring break? Do you want to go to the beach or to the mountains?

Our next guests have the answer for something fun at either location, each just several hours away. Welcome Jay Teter of Dolly Parton’s Stampede, just across the mountains in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and Captain Blackbeard from Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show in Myrtle Beach.

PIRATES VOYAGE

piratesvoyage.com

DIXIE STAMPEDE

dpstampede.com