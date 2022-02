It is a tale as old as time, Dorman High brings you Beauty and the Beast and we have some of the performers to give you all the details.

Reserve your tickets online here: https://bit.ly/DTDBBTickets

Performances will take place at the Dorman High School College Career and Fine Arts Center, located at 1050 Cavalier Way, Roebuck, SC.

Four performances are available:

Thursday, February 10 at 7 pm

Friday, February 11 at 7 pm

Saturday, February 12 at 2 pm

Saturday, February 12 at 4 pm