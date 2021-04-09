Double-Feature Virtual Event with Sally Handley

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

An Afternoon of Mystery happening on April 10, is a two-part virtual event being held via Zoom and presented by the Greenville County Library System, Sisters in Crime, and a host of guest speakers. These two back-to-back panel discussions give writers and readers of the mystery genre a peek behind the scenes into the mystery writing process. Jack sits down with author Sally Handley to find out what it is all about.

Register today by visiting the Library’s website at www.greenvillelibrary.org/events

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Challenge Bracket Contest
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store
living upstate

upstate jobs