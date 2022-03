St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner and of course, Spartanburg’s Irish Pub, Delaney’s is ready for it. You can celebrate all week long and continued fun is happening this weekend for the entire family with Shenanigans on the Square.

Saturday, March 19 – 12pm-9pm – Morgan Square

4pm-1am – Live music inside Delaney’s Irish Pub

Shenanigans on the Square 2022

delaneyspubsc.com