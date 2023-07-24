Dr. Brandis Hartsell Discusses her new Children’s Book- “You Cannot Squish a Spider that Dreams”

Recently published children’s bookabout spiders and how books like this help people

become less fearful of animals. This is a short, non-fiction story for children about ongoing research with jumping spiders. It explores the possibility that these spiders are experiencing REM (Rapid Eye Movement) periods at night, which means they must be fully asleep and dreaming in a manner similar to humans. Children will first discover some of the differences between jumping spiders and other kinds of spiders. Through simple illustrations, they’ll learn how the research is conducted and what kinds of behaviors researchers have seen. Along the way, they will be introduced to new vocabulary and other interesting facts about jumping spiders. Finally, children will have an opportunity to envision and create their own illustration of what a jumping spider’s dream might look like. With the discovery of a characteristic that might be common to both humans and spiders, children may come away from the story more inclined to destroy the myth of spiders rather than the spiders themselves.