Drayton Mills Holiday Fair

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

Saturday 12pm-5pm, 1800 Drayton Road in Spartanburg

• 30+ local artists
• Live Music by The Millwrites
• Blood Connection Blood Drive from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm: all donors will get a $20 gift card, free COVID antibody testing, and a free app (with purchase) from Dray Bar and Grill
• Concession stand with food and drinks (beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages) sponsored by Dray Bar & Grill
• Social Distancing – Vendors will be outside in the plaza as well as indoors within the venue
• Seminars in private room of the venue – hosted by Hearts of Clay and AR Workshop. Ticket prices are TBD, but attendees will be able to create their own holiday themed craft and take it home with them

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories

living upstate

upstate jobs