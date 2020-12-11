Drayton Mills Holiday Fair

Saturday 12pm-5pm, 1800 Drayton Road in Spartanburg

• 30+ local artists

• Live Music by The Millwrites

• Blood Connection Blood Drive from 12:00 pm – 4:00 pm: all donors will get a $20 gift card, free COVID antibody testing, and a free app (with purchase) from Dray Bar and Grill

• Concession stand with food and drinks (beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages) sponsored by Dray Bar & Grill

• Social Distancing – Vendors will be outside in the plaza as well as indoors within the venue

• Seminars in private room of the venue – hosted by Hearts of Clay and AR Workshop. Ticket prices are TBD, but attendees will be able to create their own holiday themed craft and take it home with them