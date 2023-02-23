

An incredible story with all the elements to remind you that we have some amazing young people that truly care for our community.

A 200 year old church congregation. Spartanburg County’s first integrated cemetery, over 200 field stones marking the resting places of first settlers and the enslaved. For the past four decades the area has been overgrown, that is until a local boy scout did something about it.

We are joined by Peter Sam Kobes, Scoutmaster Tim Satterfield and Reverand Linda Kirksey-Jones with Forest Chapel CME Church to tell us more about this amazing project.