ECPI University Programs

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:


The start of a new year marks a time of reflection. For many, this is a time to look at their life and take stock of what could be improved. A new year offers the promise of a fresh start, the chance for newfound success. Megan talks with Karen Burgess from ECPI University Greenville about how investing in education, pursuing your interests, and expanding your horizons is a great way to get started on transforming your present into a gift for the future.

ECPI University Greenville
ECPI.edu
864.438.5018

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store
living upstate