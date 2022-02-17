ECPI University Programs

The start of a new year marks a time of reflection. For many, this is a time to look at their life and take stock of what could be improved. A new year offers the promise of a fresh start, the chance for newfound success. Megan talks with Karen Burgess from ECPI University Greenville about how investing in education, pursuing your interests, and expanding your horizons is a great way to get started on transforming your present into a gift for the future.
ECPI University Greenville
ECPI.edu
864.438.5018