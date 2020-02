Electric City Playhouse is presenting a production with a donation theme called “The Tin Woman”. Donate Life SC is partnering with them to help bring awareness about the need for more organ, eye and tissue donors.

The Tin Woman” will run weekends February 21, 2020 – March 1, 2020. Shows are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 3pm.

“The Tin Woman” tickets are available at ECplayhouse.com or by calling 864-224-4248

To register as an organ eye and tissue donor go to RegisterMe.org