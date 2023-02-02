WSPA 7NEWS
by: Tammy Jones
Posted: Feb 2, 2023 / 02:14 PM EST
Updated: Feb 2, 2023 / 02:14 PM EST
Elvis is in the building for the season opener on February 10th-12th. Max Quinlan is here to tell us about the “King of Rock and Roll ” tribute concert at the Greenville Theatre.
greenvilletheatre.org864-233-6238
