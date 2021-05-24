“The following is sponsored content from A-1 Broadcast”
Every year in May, the nation celebrates Endangered Species Day by learning about and taking action to protect threatened and endangered species and the environments in which they live. Joining us today is Philippe Cousteau host of the Emmy nominated Xploration Awesome Planet, founder of Earth Echo International, an environmentalist, conservationist and the grandson of legendary ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau. Philippe is teaming up with Mastercard and Conservation International for a special initiative to protect and restore wildlife habitats through a new line of wildlife impact cards. Welcome, Philippe Cousteau.