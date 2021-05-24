Endangered Species Day

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:


“The following is sponsored content from A-1 Broadcast

Every year in May, the nation celebrates Endangered Species Day by learning about and taking action to protect threatened and endangered species and the environments in which they live. Joining us today is Philippe Cousteau host of the Emmy nominated Xploration Awesome Planet, founder of Earth Echo International, an environmentalist, conservationist and the grandson of legendary ocean explorer Jacques Cousteau. Philippe is teaming up with Mastercard and Conservation International for a special initiative to protect and restore wildlife habitats through a new line of wildlife impact cards. Welcome, Philippe Cousteau.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store
living upstate