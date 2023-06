“The following is sponsored content from Polestar”

Electric vehicles are gaining in popularity and with increased interest consumers have plenty of questions about the newest EVs on the market, and the innovations and technology behind them. Joining us today is auto expert Brian Moody of Autotrader who is teaming up with Polestar, the Swedish performance EV automaker, to share the latest EV information and trends.

For More Information, Visit: www.Polestar.com