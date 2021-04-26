Exercises To Do All Day Long

Elizabeth Colen shows us an exercise routine that you can do throughout the day.

Exercise snacks to do through out the day.

60 seconds of warm-up with easy jumping jacks

Rest for 60 seconds by walking in place

60 seconds of lungs (alternating legs)

Rest for 60 seconds by walking in place

60 seconds of high-kneed running in place

Rest for 60 seconds by walking in place

60 seconds of squats

Rest for 60 seconds by walking in place

60 seconds of high-kneed running in place

Rest for 60 seconds by walking in place