Exercises To Do All Day Long

Elizabeth Colen shows us an exercise routine that you can do throughout the day.

Exercise snacks to do through out the day.
60 seconds of warm-up with easy jumping jacks
Rest for 60 seconds by walking in place
60 seconds of lungs (alternating legs)
Rest for 60 seconds by walking in place
60 seconds of high-kneed running in place
Rest for 60 seconds by walking in place
60 seconds of squats
Rest for 60 seconds by walking in place
60 seconds of high-kneed running in place
Rest for 60 seconds by walking in place

