Exercises To Do All Day Long

Elizabeth Colen shows us an exercise routine that you can do throughout the day.
60 seconds of warm-up with easy jumping jacks
Rest for 60 seconds by walking in place
60 seconds of lungs (alternating legs)
Rest for 60 seconds by walking in place
60 seconds of high-kneed running in place
Rest for 60 seconds by walking in place
60 seconds of squats
Rest for 60 seconds by walking in place
60 seconds of high-kneed running in place
Rest for 60 seconds by walking in place