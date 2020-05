Upstate makers coming together to help healthcare workers get personal protective equipment. A few weeks ago we did a story on Greenville’s Synergy Mill and their collaboration with 3D for Covid, collecting pieces from all over to make shields to those that are battling covid 19. Today the group is shipping their largest yet to Philadelphia. We are joined live via zoom with Phillip Prescott from 3D for Covid to tell us more about what is happening today.

www.3dforcovid.com