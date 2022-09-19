Demetrius Williford, Kim Williford, and Roxy Reed from the Anderson chapter of the National Federation of the Blind of South Carolina to talk about their upcoming Fall Festival in Anderson. The event will take place September 24th from 11 AM to 8 PM in front of the Anderson Mall, which is located at 3131 N. Main St., Anderson SC, 29621.

The Anderson chapter of the National Federation of the Blind of South Carolina seeks to promote, to educate, to empower and to encourage the mental, physical, and spiritual wellbeing of the blind of the Anderson area, the state and of the nation, and to function as an integral part of the National Federation of the Blind.

For More Information – Email nfbandersonsc@gmail.com NFB of SC Web Site: www.nfbofsc.org