Fall Season in the Great Smokies

Fall in the Smoky Mountains means beautiful autumn color along every winding back road and mountaintop and Harvest Fest decorations. It also means plenty of great things-to-do during Harvest Fest from September 23 through November 7.

Sevierville, Tennessee is celebrating the harvest season with great events, unique historic driving tours and fall-themed attractions. Now is the perfect time to fall in love with the Smokies all over again. This morning we have Amanda Marr here with us to tell us all about this year’s Harvest Festival.

