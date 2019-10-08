Fall Used Book Sale

Twice a year, the Friends of the Greenville County Library System open up the Merovan Center on Woodruff Road for a weekend long book-buying extravaganza. These semi-annual book sales feature everything from mysteries to romance to cookbooks to New York Times Bestsellers and other popular fiction. And a huge children’s and young adult section.

Fall Used Book Sale
Fri, Oct 25 • 3p-7p • Friends Members Only. Buy your membership at the door beginning at $5.

Sat, Oct 26 • 10a-5p • open to the public

Sun, Oct 27 • 1p-5p • 50% off • open to the public

Merovan Center, Suite E-2
1200 Woodruff Road (across from Kohl’s)

The Friends of the Greenville County Library System is a nonprofit organization that supports the Library System through volunteer and financial efforts.

Visit greenvillelibrary.org/friends for more information about the Friends Fall Used Book Sale.

