Famed Animator Appearing At Bennetts’ Frame & Art Gallery

Ron Campbell literally animated our childhood. For three generations through the golden age of Saturday morning TV cartoons, Ron’s work created happy memories for us. Best known for directing the Beatles Saturday morning cartoon series and animating on the beatles film Yellow Submarine, Ron was also part of the team that put Scooby Doo on the air. He also worked on shows such as the Smurfs, Rugrats, Jetsons, Flintstones, Winnie the Pooh and much more.

He is in Greenville today and tomorrow for an art show featuring paintings based on his 50 year career at Bennetts’ Framing & Art.

Stop by Bennetts’ Framing & Art Gallery, today and tomorrow, 4p – 8p to meet Ron, see his artwork based on his 50 years in cartoons and perhaps take home a painting.

www.BennettsArtGallery.com

2100 Laurens Rd, Greenville

(864) 288-6430