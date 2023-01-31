WSPA 7NEWS
by: Tammy Jones
Posted: Jan 31, 2023 / 01:58 PM EST
Updated: Jan 31, 2023 / 01:58 PM EST
Shopping smart at a fashionable boutique and making a difference. That is what you can do at the Safe Harbor Resale Shop. Manager Katie Rockwell takes us on a tour on this Fashion Trend Tuesday.
safeharborsc.org/resale-store
