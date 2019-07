Attending a semi-formal or cocktail event used to mean dresses only for ladies. Sleek separates like dress pants and skirts can also be appropriate semi-formal attire. Mariani’s joins us for Fashion Trend Tuesday with some helpful suggestions and tips when trying to decide what is best for you!!

