Zuri T’s Boutique was established in 2013 by Navy Veteran Samara Smith in Davenport, Iowa.

Inspired by and named after her daughter Zuri, Samara began to put her creativity to work.

Initially making tutus and candles at her residence before relocating to Spartanburg, SC. In 2014 we transitioned to selling our candles at the Spartanburg Flea Market where we expanded into making custom apparel, body oil, burning oil, incense, and jewelry to name a few.

For More Information – www.ZuriTsBoutique.com

990 W Blackstock RD Spartanburg, SC 29306

(563)528-4916

www.facebook.com/ZuriTsBoutique