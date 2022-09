“The following is sponsored content from Upcountry History Museum“

NASCAR races are always filled with “thrill of victory and agony of defeat” moments, and Fast Lane: The NASCAR Photography of Darryl Moran, the newest exhibition at the Upcountry History Museum, offers a look at many of those moments in exclusive images taken by NASCAR’s first official photographer. We are joined by Kristen Pace and Sarah Aldridge to tell us more about it.

upcountryhistory.org