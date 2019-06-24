The rodeo is coming to Tryon, NC!

FENCE, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary, is hosting its Annual Roundup Rodeo.

Foothills Equestrian Nature Center (FENCE) invites everyone to enjoy an entertaining evening at its Third Annual Round-Up Rodeo on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29, 2019. The rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. with gates opening at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the gate, with kids 12 and under being free. The FENCE Roundup Rodeo is sanctioned by the International Professional Rodeo Association (IPRA).

The event is rain or shine and located in the covered arena at FENCE. The rodeo will feature bull riding, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, cowgirls break away roping, team roping, cowgirls barrel racing, and tie down roping with each night hosting different contestants.

Friday night is “Family Night,” although families are invited to come to the rodeo both Friday and Saturday. Grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, BBQ and ice cream will be available for purchase both nights of the rodeo.

All proceeds will go to support FENCE’s programs and events such as the Therapeutic Riding of Tryon program (TROT), youth and adult educational programs, summer camps, free family events and much more. Additionally, the funds raised will also help to support the upkeep and maintenance of 384 acres of land and five miles of trails which are open to the public 365 days a year at no cost.

For more information about this event

contact FENCE at 828-859-9021, info@fence.org or visit fence.org.

FENCE is located at 3381 Hunting Country Road in Tryon.