Fight Alzheimer’s with the Alzheimer’s Association

As part of our Caring for the Carolinas initiative, we along with our partners Bath Fitter, Ingles and Unclaimed Furniture want you to know about all of the good happening right here in the Upstate.

This morning, we want to tell you about the South Carolina Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. They are fighting every day for a cure. We have Beth Sulkowski here with us to tell us more this morning.

Everyone can help fight this disease by registering for Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which will take place in 3 Upstate locations this fall:

September 14 – Anderson, Carolina Wren Park
October 5 – Greenville, Fluor Field at the West End
October 19 – Spartanburg, Barnet Park


Visit alz.org/sc to find information about the disease and services like our support groups – or to register for Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Call our free 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

