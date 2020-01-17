Fighting The Flu

There are reports of widespread levels of flu in South Carolina and the numbers seems to be rising. The flu can be so much more than just aches, pains and fever. It can cause serious medical complications and fatalities. Our next guests know this all too well. Tash Haynes caught “a little bug” in January 2017.

The normal cough, exhausted and no appetite. Over the next few weeks, her symptoms worsened and ended up with a diagnosis of pneumonia and congestive heart failure as a result of the flu. Today, she still has lasting issues from this. Tash is joining us this morning along with Dr. Munoz who focuses on prevention of the flu.

