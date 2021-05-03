Financial Friday

Big Money Management Financial Tip – Using Your Mortgage As A Tool

Financial Friday
Posted: / Updated:

“The following is sponsored content from Big Money Management

Here is a financial tip for you this morning from our friends over at Big Money Management:

Use your mortgage as a tool. If you have gotten yourself into a bad credit card debt situation use your equity as a tool and do a cash out refinance to consolidate your debt at a lower interest rate. This method is only beneficial if you take the difference of what you were paying on the credit cards and actually invest it.

For more tips – check out Big Money Management at bigmoneymanagement.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store
living upstate