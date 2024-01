A.A. has been helping alcoholics recover for more than 80 years. A.A.’s program of recovery is built on the simple foundation of one alcoholic sharing with another. A.A. has a simple program that works. This morning we are bringing you resources and information for ways to get in touch with your local A.A. programs.

AA Meeting Guide:

upstateintergroup.org

aa.org

24/7 Hotline: 864 233 6454