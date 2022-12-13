Little River Roasting has partnered with farmers, cooperatives, estates and importers in over 20 countries.

Their roasting facility, located 101 Fretwell Street in Spartanburg, South Carolina is open Monday through Friday 7 am – 4 pm and Saturday from 7 am – 2 pm. They offer fresh roasted coffee by the pound or half pound, as well as batch brewed coffee by the cup. For those seeking specialty coffee drinks including lattes, cappuccinos, and more, please visit one of our coffee shops:

Little River Roasting

101 Fretwell Street

Spartanburg, SC 29306

864-582-7900

littleriverroasting.com