by: Tammy Jones
Posted: Mar 27, 2023 / 01:02 PM EDT
Updated: Mar 27, 2023 / 01:02 PM EDT
Getting therapy when you or your family needs it can be confusing. Where to start? How to begin? Doctor Martha Durham is taking us through a mini “therapy 101” course this morning to show you how to get on the right track to help your mental health.
northmaincounseling.com
