

“The following is sponsored content from The Home Depot”

October is National Fire Prevention Month, and now is the perfect time to make sure you are doing all you can to keep your home and loved ones safe. From smoke alarms to fire extinguishers to an escape plan, there are steps you can take right now to reduce the risk of a fire. Home improvement expert Dave White and Fire Safety Merchant Alex Forte, both from the Home Depot, join us to talk about fire safety tips and the latest equipment for your home.

www.homedepot.com/firesafety