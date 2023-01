Kids doing great things and we are lucky enough to be joined by one of them this morning. We have Aidan Harris and Tim Poole from BSA Troop 9 to tell us about Aidan’s first responders honor park Eagle project and how you can get involved.

Aidan’s Go Fund Me Page: gofund.me/212299e5

How To Buy A Brick: fundraisingbrick.com/online-orders/bsatroop9