

“The following is sponsored content from Benson Kia”

First Tee Upstate South Carolina is a nonprofit organization dedicated to impacting the lives of young people in Anderson, Cherokee, Greenville and Spartanburg counties by providing educational programs that build character, instilling life-enhancing values and promoting healthy choices through the game of golf. This morning, as part of our First Tee coverage brought to you by Benson Kia we are joined by Executive Director Michal Pius and Tyre Sullivan one of the First Tee participants.

First Tee -Upstate South Carolina

FirstTeeUpstate.org/Register

(864)395-0013