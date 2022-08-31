

Do you know about First Tee Upstate? They are wrapping-up another busy summer in their quest to continue to grow youth golf in the area, but First Tee Upstate is so much more than golf.

They are a youth development program that teaches kids life skills through the game of golf. Their program is based in elementary schools all through the upstate kindergarten through the 5th grade. They teach life skills, interpersonal skills and goal setting all through the game of golf.

Make sure you take advantage of their big fundraiser happening in October in Downtown Greenville. This is a great event where you can hit some golf balls in a baseball field!

The event is the Links at Fluor Field and it is happening October 14th and 15th. Fluor Field will be turned into a golf experience.

