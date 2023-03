“The following is sponsored content from Berkshire Hathaway Home Services C Dan Joyner, Realtors®

If you are a first time home buyer, it can be a stressful time. Our next guests are offering you a brunch and they will help walk you through the process. We are joined by Eric Mitchell and Michelle Peterson with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services C Dan Joyner, Realtors®.

Register for the event on 3/25 10:00am – 11:30am

Simply visit www.buyhomesgreenville.com and enter name

and email