Five tips summer driving tips that’ll keep you safe this summer

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Wednesday, from Memorial Day weekend, straight through to Labor Day weekend, is considered the busiest time on the roadways.

The United States Travel Association said these high traffic volumes are from more people hitting the roads and noted higher traffic volumes can be seen on the weekends.

AAA found four out of 10 U.S. drivers are not prepared for a road side emergency.

Many drivers tend to rely on their vehicles notification systems to say when they need gas, should check their oil, engine etc… But, Tire Corral Co-Owner, Terry Rice, said sometimes, that’s too late.

“You do get a lot of indicators. But, if your car is a little older, you may not have some of the newest systems like: the tire pressure monitoring system. That lets you know when you have a tire going down, or when you have engine trouble. So, you wanna check those or have them check out,” Rice said.

Before you’ve headed out on your road trip, Rice said taking the car to the mechanic is a good idea. These five items should be up to par, before hitting the road:

Check all four tires Check the spare tire Check all the fluids (transmission, oil, windshield wiper, etc..) Pack an emergency bag: gloves, water bottles, simple tools, road reflectors, and a first aid kit Don’t overload your vehicle

During these hot South Carolina summer months, heat can impact tire safety and performance, it’s not a step worth skipping.

Rice said checking air pressure and thread depth before long trips is the best way to stay on top of any pending tire issues.

Additionally, experts note, overloading your vehicle for a road trip, can have a similar impact as driving on under inflated tire.