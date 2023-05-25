We are heading up to the Flat Rock Playhouse for a classic story with some twists. Cinderella Enchanted edition jazzes up the original score and promises to WOW everyone! Artistic Director Lisa K. Bryant joins us with all the details.
by: Tammy Jones
Posted:
Updated:
