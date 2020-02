If you want good chocolates and gifts for Valentine's Day then you need to go to Kilwins. Today they have brought some of their sweet treats right here to our studio to show you what you can get for your day. Ryan is the General Manager at Kilwins Greenville and he has some delicious ideas.

220 North Main Street #202 Greenville, SC 29601 (864) 241-2003 kilwins.com/greenville