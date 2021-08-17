Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Autumn at Oz this September

Land of Oz, Beech Mountain was a popular Wizard of Oz theme park in the 1970s that opens once a year for Autumn at Oz.

For the first time, Oz is open for 3 full weekends of Autumn at Oz, the immersive interactive theatrical festival that allows guests to meet all of their favorite characters and walk through Oz! The event features live shows, character meet-n-greets, food & craft vendors, petting zoo, face painting, exhibits, and more.

Tickets are on sale now, and are selling quickly. Go to LandofOzNC.com to purchase

September 10th-12th, 17th-19th, 24th-26th 2021