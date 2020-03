Explore the journey of woman's suffrage and learn how women of the of the Upstate and South Carolina joined the ranks of those fighting on the national stage to achieve the right to vote. Guaranteeing Her Right…The 19th Amendment, Women and The Vote opens this weekend, at the Upcountry History Museum. We have Kristen and Kristina here with us this morning to tell us all about it .

upcountryhistory.org (864) 467-3100