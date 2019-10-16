Football and Music Happening this Week at Wings Etc. in Boiling Springs

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

Wings Etc in Boiling Springs is ready for you this week! Head on out and tell them that Jack, Megan and Jamarcus sent you!

-Tonight from 5pm to 8pm come out and a portion of your meal purchase will go toward helping an area man battling cancer

-Also Tonight from 8pm to 11pm, Trevor Hewitt, Christian Lee, and Lecretia Upton are playing and singing

-South Carolina plays Florida at Noon and Clemson plays Louisville at Noon this Saturday. Come watch and get your table speaker.

-NFL on Thursday night and all day Sunday!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

living upstate

upstate jobs
Win Biltmore Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store