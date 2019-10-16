Football and Music Happening this Week at Wings Etc. in Boiling Springs

Wings Etc in Boiling Springs is ready for you this week! Head on out and tell them that Jack, Megan and Jamarcus sent you!

-Tonight from 5pm to 8pm come out and a portion of your meal purchase will go toward helping an area man battling cancer

-Also Tonight from 8pm to 11pm, Trevor Hewitt, Christian Lee, and Lecretia Upton are playing and singing

-South Carolina plays Florida at Noon and Clemson plays Louisville at Noon this Saturday. Come watch and get your table speaker.

-NFL on Thursday night and all day Sunday!