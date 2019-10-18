Foothills Wellness Center Gives Us Recipes to Help Improve our Health

Food can be your medicine or it can be your poison. Dr. Joseph Picone and Melissa Metcalf Le Roy share a couple of recipes that will help you in your health journey.
Chicken, Bacon and Ranch Wraps
Ingredients
4 cups spinach or mixed greens
2 grilled chicken breasts
4 pieces Cooked uncured turkey or chicken bacon
Sprouted wraps
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
4 TBSP Yogurt based ranch dressing (recipe below)
Ranch dressing ingredients
¼ cup Greek Yogurt
2 TBSP organic ranch dressing
Liquid stevia to taste
Instructions
- Divide all ingredients into 4 wraps.
- Wrap up and enjoy on the go or for lunches during the week!
Roasted Vegetables
INGREDIENTS
Mixed assorted veggies
2 TBSP Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO)
1 packet Simply organic seasoning mix
INSTRUCTIONS
- Toss veggies with EVOO and ranch mix.
- Transfer to 9×13 baking dish.
- Roast at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until desired doneness
