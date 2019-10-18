Foothills Wellness Center Gives Us Recipes to Help Improve our Health

Food can be your medicine or it can be your poison. Dr. Joseph Picone and Melissa Metcalf Le Roy share a couple of recipes that will help you in your health journey.

For More Information on Foothills Wellness Center –

www.foothillswellnesscenter.com
Phone 828-859-5004

Chicken, Bacon and Ranch Wraps

Ingredients

4 cups spinach or mixed greens
2 grilled chicken breasts
4 pieces Cooked uncured turkey or chicken bacon
Sprouted wraps
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
4 TBSP Yogurt based ranch dressing (recipe below)

Ranch dressing ingredients
¼ cup Greek Yogurt
2 TBSP organic ranch dressing
Liquid stevia to taste

Instructions

  1. Divide all ingredients into 4 wraps.
  2. Wrap up and enjoy on the go or for lunches during the week!

Roasted Vegetables

INGREDIENTS
Mixed assorted veggies
2 TBSP Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO)
1 packet Simply organic seasoning mix

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Toss veggies with EVOO and ranch mix.
  2. Transfer to 9×13 baking dish.
  3. Roast at 350 degrees for 20 minutes or until desired doneness

Soda substitutions will also be discussed
Healthy replacements will be Zevia all natural sodas.

