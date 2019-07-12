Foothills Wellness Center – Healthy Eating

Melissa Metcalf Le Roy from Foothills Wellness Center joins us to teach us two healthy and easy recipes to help you reach your health and wellness goals.


foothillswellnesscenter.com
828-859-5004

Breakfast Sandwiches

Ingredients:

Sprouted English muffins
Fried/baked eggs
Cheese
Chicken sausage

Directions

  1. Assemble and enjoy!

Chicken Caprese Mason Jar Salad

Ingredients – makes 4

Dressing


¼ cup balsamic vinegar
2 TBSP olive oil
2 tsp coconut sugar
1 tsp minced garlic
1 tsp dried basil
1 tsp sea salt

Salad

8 ounces grilled chicken breast
4 cups romaine lettuce
1 avocado, sliced
1 cup grape tomatoes
½ cup mini mozzarella cheese balls
¼ cup basil, thinly sliced

Directions

  1. Whisk dressing ingredients together to combine.
  2. Layer mason jar salads in the following order; 2 TBSP dressing, tomatoes, mozzarella, avocado, basil, romaine.
  3. Enjoy!

