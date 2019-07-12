Foothills Wellness Center – Healthy Eating

Melissa Metcalf Le Roy from Foothills Wellness Center joins us to teach us two healthy and easy recipes to help you reach your health and wellness goals.
foothillswellnesscenter.com
828-859-5004
Breakfast Sandwiches
Ingredients:
Sprouted English muffins
Fried/baked eggs
Cheese
Chicken sausage
Directions
- Assemble and enjoy!
Chicken Caprese Mason Jar Salad
Ingredients – makes 4
Dressing
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
2 TBSP olive oil
2 tsp coconut sugar
1 tsp minced garlic
1 tsp dried basil
1 tsp sea salt
Salad
8 ounces grilled chicken breast
4 cups romaine lettuce
1 avocado, sliced
1 cup grape tomatoes
½ cup mini mozzarella cheese balls
¼ cup basil, thinly sliced
Directions
- Whisk dressing ingredients together to combine.
- Layer mason jar salads in the following order; 2 TBSP dressing, tomatoes, mozzarella, avocado, basil, romaine.
- Enjoy!