“The following is sponsored content from St. Francis Winery & Vineyards”

Did you know that September is National Service Dog Month? The month-long celebration honors our full-time furry helpers, and with over 64-million people in the US with a disability, the need for service dogs is great. You can make an impact this month too, and all you need to do is raise a glass. Angela King shares the story.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: stfranciswinery.com/philanthropy

FOR MORE INFORMATION: canine.org