Joni Gude is introducing us to Baldflower Apothecary.

baldflower apothecary is steadily becoming the communities go-to for herbal remedies. baldflower ensures she is up-to-date on the herbs she works with by securing certifications pertaining to herbal medicine, annually. in addition to being a certified herbalist, baldflower apothecary, llc is licensed and insured

baldflower apothecary is a local herbal pharmacy dispensing custom herbal teas, herbal steams, herbal soaks, and more all curated by a certified herbalist.

baldflower apothecary attends local pop-up markets every month, follow her on Instagram & Facebook @baldflowerapothecary to keep up with her schedule & interact with her in person.

Next pop-up market is

Saturday, June 10 from 11-3 at

focus.upstate

371 Successful Way, Spartanburg, SC

For More Information -baldflowerapothecaryllc.com