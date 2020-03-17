1  of  8
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union Episcopal Church of the Advent Gramling United Methodist Church Greenville Christian Fellowship Immanuel Lutheran Church St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church-Spartanburg WNC Edutech

Fun And Educational Things To Do At Home

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

With schools being out and kids being at home, many places have started online tours that are fun and educational.

Each day we will check one out and today we are going to teach you how to view a museum without stepping foot in one.

artsandculture.google.com

You can also join Mo Willems the author of the “Don’t Let the Pigeon…” for a lesson in doodling.

It is live each day on the “The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts” Facebook page at 1pm and if you miss the lesson just search Mo Willems on YouTube.

https://www.facebook.com/KennedyCenter

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

living upstate

upstate jobs
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store