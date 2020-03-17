Fun And Educational Things To Do At Home

With schools being out and kids being at home, many places have started online tours that are fun and educational.

Each day we will check one out and today we are going to teach you how to view a museum without stepping foot in one.

artsandculture.google.com

You can also join Mo Willems the author of the “Don’t Let the Pigeon…” for a lesson in doodling.

It is live each day on the “The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts” Facebook page at 1pm and if you miss the lesson just search Mo Willems on YouTube.

https://www.facebook.com/KennedyCenter