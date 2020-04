Heather is keeping it fun at home with all the cool kits you can get from local businesses to do with your family. Today we are talking about painting.

Wine & Design Take Home Paint Kits

https://wineanddesign.com/calendars/greenville_sc?fbclid=IwAR3PXtd556UMPiZdh05BXATPAWKut384esYcF-de0kit35eHUZKMwIBtpNs

Anita Doleman Artist Studio Kits For Kids

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ADArtistStudio